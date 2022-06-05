Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

