Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 2,104,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

