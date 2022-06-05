Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

