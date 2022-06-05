Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032,153 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $423,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.