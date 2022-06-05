Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032,153 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $423,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of FNV opened at $143.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.