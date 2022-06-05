Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

