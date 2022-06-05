Gather Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $313,079.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.10 or 0.99988390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.