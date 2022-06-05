General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

