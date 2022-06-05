General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

