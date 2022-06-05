General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,233,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

General Motors stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.