Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 149,659 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GMAB opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
