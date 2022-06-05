GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $77.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year sales of $388.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $539.93 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GitLab.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 1,650,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.