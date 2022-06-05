Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Hits $846,993.90

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $846,993.90 and approximately $637.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00212046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006217 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

