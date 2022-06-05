Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $770,792.60 and approximately $465.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00211458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007032 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.