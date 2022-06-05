Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.49

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.49 and traded as low as $18.32. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 133,539 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.