Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $69.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00211177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007183 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

