Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

