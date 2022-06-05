Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.80. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

