GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GTY Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

GTYH remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. GTY Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

