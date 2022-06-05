Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $98,917.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,602.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.10 or 0.06009935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00211744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00631086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00633398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00073453 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 496,674,008 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

