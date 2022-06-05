Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

HASI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 383,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

