Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) PT Lowered to GBX 525

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.83.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

