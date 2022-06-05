Hathor (HTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $890,529.00

Hathor (HTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $40.20 million and approximately $890,529.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,751,232 coins and its circulating supply is 231,806,232 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

