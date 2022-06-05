Hathor Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Hathor has a total market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $728,257.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00376064 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00430818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 907,716,464 coins and its circulating supply is 231,771,464 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.