HC Wainwright Downgrades Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGLE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

