Head-To-Head Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eventbrite and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78% Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.50 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -16.18 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.53 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.38

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.50%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 234.54%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.