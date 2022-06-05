Head-To-Head Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NerdWallet alerts:

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NerdWallet and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -54.70% -39.79% -30.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 112.70%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.07 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Marin Software $24.42 million 1.28 -$12.94 million ($0.91) -2.20

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Marin Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.