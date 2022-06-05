Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $32.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $32.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.95.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

