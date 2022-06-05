Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00211639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001855 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007734 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.