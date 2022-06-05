Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

