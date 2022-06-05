Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $10.27. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 28,905 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNNA. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.