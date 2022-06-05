Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.54.

HTGC stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

