HoDooi Market Capitalization Hits $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

