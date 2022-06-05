Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $44.50 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $295.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

