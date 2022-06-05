Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

