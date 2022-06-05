Hoo Token Price Hits $0.90 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 539.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.37 or 0.08633109 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00452313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

