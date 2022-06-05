HOPR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,936.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $342,936.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 480.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

