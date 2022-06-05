Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.91) to GBX 940 ($11.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.64) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.85) to GBX 941 ($11.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 969.33 ($12.26).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 723.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630.80 ($7.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73.

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,076,211.44). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($127,307.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $10,272,634.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

