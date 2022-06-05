Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

HTHT opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.31. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.