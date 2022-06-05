ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.34 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $9.49 or 0.00031948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and approximately $150,385.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00260567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00430910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,881,787 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

