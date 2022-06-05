Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $92,552.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,507,124 coins and its circulating supply is 60,058,892 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

