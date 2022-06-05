Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

IDRSF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

