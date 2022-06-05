iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 1,292,514 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

