Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

