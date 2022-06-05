ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

IBRX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

