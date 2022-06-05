Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $49,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,163,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

