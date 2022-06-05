Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.20 and traded as low as C$7.80. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 51,473 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

