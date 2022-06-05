Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) EVP Sells $105,405.30 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AWK opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.