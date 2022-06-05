Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $84,455.54 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12.

On Friday, April 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

