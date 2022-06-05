Instem (LON:INS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.15

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 747.15 ($9.45) and traded as low as GBX 708 ($8.96). Instem shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.36), with a volume of 14,457 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £167.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 716.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Instem alerts:

Instem Company Profile (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.