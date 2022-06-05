International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 959.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,774,000 after acquiring an additional 237,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.57. 504,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

